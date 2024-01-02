Nantwich Town start 2024 with vital win over 1874 Northwich

Nantwich Town started 2024 with a comfortable 2-0 win over 1874 Northwich at the Swansway Stadium on New Year’s Day.
Dabbers manager Paul Carden said they “always looked dangerous” and were helped by a fine debut from loanee Courtney Meppen-Walters at centre-back.
The game also saw the return of Jacob Edwards after a successful dual registration period at Whitchurch Alport.
Byron Harrison flashed a shot across the face of goal after just 10 seconds, a sign of their early intent.
The Dabbers came even closer with less than 10 minutes on the clock.
Edwards, in his first competitive appearance for Nantwich since October 2022, charged down the right and saw a cross cleared out to Connolly who struck a shot clean off the post, then hitting keeper Jacob Kirwan who caught it while still on the floor.
Jake Kirby, Scott Butler and Joe Piggott all had attempts that didn’t find the target as Nantwich remained well on top.
Then it was Callum Saunders who came close with a close range effort pushed away by Kirwan who got up quickly to tip over a rebound effort from Connolly.
Lucas Weir had 1874’s first moment of note, Scott Moloney made a save with his legs.
Meppen-Walters made a dominant start at the back, heading everything away that came within his orbit, so it was no surprise to see him do the same at the other end when heading narrowly wide.
The goal had been coming but it took until two minutes before half time for it to arrive.
A scramble in the box ended with Saunders poking in his first Nantwich goal since September.
In the second half, the pattern continued.
Kirwan turned a Kirby shot around the post but 1874 Northwich did start to show some glimpses of quality.
Piggott headed narrowly over from a corner before Jamal Crawford started to probe down the Northwich left and Nathan Okome did enough to clear one of his deliveries.
The second goal came for the Dabbers at a good time.
A free kick on the right-hand side was taken by Connolly.
He opted to whip the ball around the front of the Northwich defensive line, catching them out and putting it on a plate for Saunders to stretch out and score his second.
Weir had an effort straight after the kick-off that had Moloney at full stretch.
A mix-up at the back almost ended up with Northwich putting the ball in their own net.
Harrison and Piggott then had a move that should probably have ended with the third goal.
Saunders was denied his hat-trick by another good save by Kirwan, who had to claw the ball off the line after the initial save.
The last chance was 1874 Northwich’s, with Moloney saving with his legs again from Weir before Joel Jones curled wide from a slightly narrow angle.
The Dabbers held out for the first league win in five and a first league clean sheet since the reverse fixture against 1874 Northwich in August.
The next home game is against Chasetown on Tuesday January 16 at 7.45pm.
(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)
