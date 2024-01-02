16 hours ago
Heavy rain from Storm Henk causing highway flood problems
16 hours ago
Plan unveiled to convert The Gables in Nantwich into beauty salon
20 hours ago
Woman guilty of murder after driving car at fiancé
23 hours ago
Nantwich Town start 2024 with vital win over 1874 Northwich
23 hours ago
St Luke’s Hospice appeal for donations of unwanted items
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich Town start 2024 with vital win over 1874 Northwich

in Football / Nantwich Town / Sport January 2, 2024
Second-half - second Dabbers goal - Callum Saunders celebrates his goal (1)

Nantwich Town started 2024 with a comfortable 2-0 win over 1874 Northwich at the Swansway Stadium on New Year’s Day.

Dabbers manager Paul Carden said they “always looked dangerous” and were helped by a fine debut from loanee Courtney Meppen-Walters at centre-back.

The game also saw the return of Jacob Edwards after a successful dual registration period at Whitchurch Alport.

Byron Harrison flashed a shot across the face of goal after just 10 seconds, a sign of their early intent.

The Dabbers came even closer with less than 10 minutes on the clock.

Pre-match - Dabbers players huddle (1)
Pre-match – Dabbers players huddle

Edwards, in his first competitive appearance for Nantwich since October 2022, charged down the right and saw a cross cleared out to Connolly who struck a shot clean off the post, then hitting keeper Jacob Kirwan who caught it while still on the floor.

Jake Kirby, Scott Butler and Joe Piggott all had attempts that didn’t find the target as Nantwich remained well on top.

Then it was Callum Saunders who came close with a close range effort pushed away by Kirwan who got up quickly to tip over a rebound effort from Connolly.

Lucas Weir had 1874’s first moment of note, Scott Moloney made a save with his legs.

Meppen-Walters made a dominant start at the back, heading everything away that came within his orbit, so it was no surprise to see him do the same at the other end when heading narrowly wide.

First-half - first Dabbers goal - Callum Saunders scores from close range (1)
First-half – first Dabbers goal – Callum Saunders scores from close range

The goal had been coming but it took until two minutes before half time for it to arrive.

A scramble in the box ended with Saunders poking in his first Nantwich goal since September.

In the second half, the pattern continued.

Kirwan turned a Kirby shot around the post but 1874 Northwich did start to show some glimpses of quality.

Piggott headed narrowly over from a corner before Jamal Crawford started to probe down the Northwich left and Nathan Okome did enough to clear one of his deliveries.

First-half - Scott Butler heads the ball into the danger area (1)
First-half – Scott Butler heads the ball into the danger area

The second goal came for the Dabbers at a good time.

A free kick on the right-hand side was taken by Connolly.

He opted to whip the ball around the front of the Northwich defensive line, catching them out and putting it on a plate for Saunders to stretch out and score his second.

Second-half - second Dabbers goal - Callum Saunders has a second (1)
Second-half – second Dabbers goal – Saunders has a second

Weir had an effort straight after the kick-off that had Moloney at full stretch.

A mix-up at the back almost ended up with Northwich putting the ball in their own net.

Harrison and Piggott then had a move that should probably have ended with the third goal.

Saunders was denied his hat-trick by another good save by Kirwan, who had to claw the ball off the line after the initial save.

The last chance was 1874 Northwich’s, with Moloney saving with his legs again from Weir before Joel Jones curled wide from a slightly narrow angle.

The Dabbers held out for the first league win in five and a first league clean sheet since the reverse fixture against 1874 Northwich in August.

The next home game is against Chasetown on Tuesday January 16 at 7.45pm.

(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)

Second-half - Kai Evans eyes the ball (2) (1)
Kai Evans eyes the ball
First-half - Dabbers players rise for the ball (1)
Dabbers players rise for the ball
Full-time - Courtney Meppen-Walters and Scott Maloney celebrate victory (1)
Courtney Meppen-Walters and Scott Maloney celebrate victory
Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.