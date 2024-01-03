13 hours ago
A51 closed after serious accident at Reaseheath in Nantwich
18 hours ago
Flood warnings in place all along River Weaver in Nantwich
1 day ago
Heavy rain from Storm Henk causing highway flood problems
1 day ago
Plan unveiled to convert The Gables in Nantwich into beauty salon
2 days ago
Woman guilty of murder after driving car at fiancé
banner-advert
banner-advert

A51 closed after serious accident at Reaseheath in Nantwich

in Human Interest / Incident / News January 3, 2024
accident on A51 Reaseheath

The busy A51 has been closed in both directions this afternoon after serious multi-vehicle accident.

It happened close to the Reaseheath roundabout around 1.30pm.

Cheshire fire crews, paramedics and police are at the scene as it’s believed one person was left trapped in their vehicle.

Cheshire Police said: “At 1.30pm today police were called to a collision on the A51, near to Reaseheath College.
Officers attended and found the collision involved a blue Kia Niro and a red Honda HR-v.

“There were no reports of any life-threatening injures, but one person was trapped in their car as a result of the collision.

“The road is currently closed while officers deal with the incident.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area this afternoon with long queues and delays likely.”

rta reaseheath A51_censored

(pics by Will Roberts)

Tags: , , ,

One Comment

  1. Stewart Handler says:
    January 3, 2024 at 4:08 pm

    When will the Police start to deal with speeding on this stretch of the A51? The 30 mph limit here is ignored as is the 40mph limit a little further along the road.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.