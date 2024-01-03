A51 closed after serious accident at Reaseheath in Nantwich

The busy A51 has been closed in both directions this afternoon after serious multi-vehicle accident.

It happened close to the Reaseheath roundabout around 1.30pm.

Cheshire fire crews, paramedics and police are at the scene as it’s believed one person was left trapped in their vehicle.

Cheshire Police said: “At 1.30pm today police were called to a collision on the A51, near to Reaseheath College.

Officers attended and found the collision involved a blue Kia Niro and a red Honda HR-v.

“There were no reports of any life-threatening injures, but one person was trapped in their car as a result of the collision.

“The road is currently closed while officers deal with the incident.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area this afternoon with long queues and delays likely.”

(pics by Will Roberts)