Deadline looms for candidates for Crewe Central seat

Candidates wishing to stand for the vacant Crewe Central seat on Cheshire East Council have until 4pm next Friday January 12 to submit their nominations.
The seat is up for grabs following the resignation of Anthony Critchley, who stepped down to pursue other opportunities and interests.
Nomination papers can be obtained in person from the returning officer in the Elections Office at Macclesfield Town Hall or by writing to the Elections Office, Ground Floor Macclesfield Town Hall, Cheshire East Borough Council, Delamere House, Delamere Street, Crewe, CW1 2LL.
The papers must be hand-delivered to the returning officer at Macclesfield Town Hall by 4pm on Friday, January 12, 2024 and candidates must call 01270 685922 to make an appointment to deliver them.
The by-election will take place on Thursday, February 8.
Applications for residents to register to vote must reach the electoral registration officer by midnight on Tuesday, January 23.
Applications can be made online at https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote
In the May election last year, Labour held the Crewe Central seat with 448 votes, the Conservatives received 192 votes, Crewe First 126 and Reform UK 53.
Recent Comments