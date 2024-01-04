Cheshire Police arrested 1,862 people across the county as part of an operation to keep people safe during the Christmas period.

Operation Jingles, which ran from December 1, included 229 arrests made in the Crewe and Nantwich divisional area – the third highest.

Officers targeted anti-social behaviour, violence against women and girls, domestic abuse and drink and drug driving.

They focused on night-time economy hot spot areas including Nantwich, Chester, Warrington and Macclesfield.

They also stopped drivers to target drink and drug driving, and 237 people were arrested for those offences.

Officers were supported by the Special Constabulary.

‘Safe space’ safety buses were stationed across the county providing support to the vulnerable or needed assistance.

Cheshire Police Chief Constable Mark Roberts, said: “The festive period is always a busy one for policing but in Cheshire we have been on the front foot, chasing down criminals and being visible in public spaces so that people could enjoy themselves in a safe environment.

“Again we have targeted irresponsible people who drove drunk or impaired on drugs – with 237 people starting the new year looking forward to prosecution and a ban.

“Despite a high volume of calls we got to most emergencies in eight minutes against a 15 minute target which makes a big difference when people need us.

“Our approach is always to be proactive and make Cheshire a hostile place for criminals, even on Christmas Day.

“I called into Northwich to wish staff Happy Christmas but most of them were out putting a drug dealers door in which was typical of the relentless approach I want, whilst in Warrington on New Year’s Eve officers were intervening at the first hint of trouble to stop it escalating.

“The majority of the public in Cheshire are really supportive of us which we appreciate, but we still had 39 assaults on officers which is utterly unacceptable and we will always prosecute such individuals to the full extent of the law.”

Cheshire Police’s efforts to keep Cheshire safe will continue. If you have been a victim of crime, report it via 101 or contact police via www.cheshire.police.uk

Arrest numbers per LPU:

Warrington – 387

Chester – 273

Crewe – 229

Macclesfield – 179

Congleton – 142

Ellesmere Port – 137

Runcorn – 137

Widnes – 126

Northwich – 120

*Arrest figures – 1 Dec – 1 Jan (inclusive)