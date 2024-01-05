Appeal for footage after cyclist and tanker crash in Stapeley

Police are appealing for witnesses and footage to the serious collision between a cyclist and milk tanker in Stapeley, Nantwich.
The cyclist – a 68-year-old man – was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he continues to be treated.
The incident happened at 9.54am yesterday (Thursday 4 January) on the A529 Broad Lane.
Officers attended the scene and found that there had been a collision between a cyclist and a HGV tanker which was carrying milk.
Inquiries into the incident are ongoing and officers would like any witnesses to contact them.
Detective Constable Lisa Evans-Hill said: “We are urging anyone who may have witnessed what happened or who was in the area with dashcam or CCTV footage which may help aid our enquiries to contact us.
“You can report information via 101, or visit cheshire.police.uk/tell-us, quoting IML-1727678.”
Recent Comments