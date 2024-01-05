Cyclist seriously injured in tanker collision near Nantwich

A cyclist has been seriously injured after a collision with a milk tanker on the A529 in Stapeley near Nantwich.

Police, paramedics and the air ambulance were called to the scene on Audlem Road.

A stretch of the A529 between Batherton and Hatherton was closed earlier today (January 4) after the incident which happened around 10am.

A spokesman for Cheshire Police said: “Police were called to reports of a collision on the A529, Audlem Road, Stapeley.

“Officers attended the scene and found that there had been a collision between a cyclist and a tanker which was carrying milk. The cyclist is believed to have sustained serious injuries.

“Air ambulance was in attendance.”

The A529 was closed earlier this week near Hankelow after flooding at Corbrook caused by heavy rain during Storm Henk.