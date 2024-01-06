Two Nantwich firms to host Rare Earth Digital event

Two Nantwich businesses have joined forces to host this month’s “Rare Earth Digital Debrief” in Nantwich.

Software developer Rare Earth Digital have hosted the ‘Rare Earth Digital Debrief’ free event for over two years at The Crown Hotel in Nantwich.

Jez Touch, CEO of Rare Earth Digital, said: “We wanted to organise technology events to showcase some of the great businesses in the local area and to help educate local people and companies about how technology can be applied in the real world.

“The event is free of charge and light refreshments are included.

“Over the last few years we’ve had some renowned speakers such as BCS, IBM, Lotus and Microsoft as well as numerous local companies.

“This month’s event is being sponsored by Fifteen Group -an award-winning telecommunications, IT and software company who we work closely with on numerous projects.

“Global technology business, Ingram Micro will be the keynote speaker in our first of four events of 2024.

“Their presentation will be on….’Cyber Security, what’s AI got to do with it? Driving business objectives while defending against attackers’.

“Their vast global infrastructure enables business partners to operate more efficiently and successfully.

“No other company delivers such a broad and deep spectrum of technology services to businesses around the world.

“They will share with us practical tools about how we can avoid a Cyber Security Attack and also how this can link with AI.

“The free events are ideal for people who are interested in learning more about technology and how the content shared by our speakers can be applied to their business or job role. Please register in advance.”

The event takes place on January 18, 6pm-8.30pm, at The Crown Hotel, Nantwich.

Tickets are limited, book online visiting https://rareearthdigital.com/digital-debrief/