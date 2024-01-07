Nantwich Town and Clitheroe play out 0-0 stalemate

Nantwich Town and Clitheroe could not be separated as they drew 0-0 at Shawbridge.
Paul Carden only made one change to the Dabbers team that beat 1874 Northwich on New Year’s Day, with Paddy Kay replacing Jake Kirby after missing that game through illness.
Joe Piggott had the first effort of the game, heading straight at Hakan Burton after five minutes.
A quiet start ticked along with both teams cancelling each other out, a couple of crosses were aimed towards the giant Sefton Gonzales, who had scored six in his last six, but Scott Moloney was on hand to claim them.
The Dabbers keeper had more serious work to do just before the half hour, using his legs to deflect away an effort by Jacob Hanson, the Clitheroe right back who was consistently roving down that right side.
Then the game again slowed down as half time approached, the only thing coming close to breaking the stalemate a late effort that flew over the bar from a Clitheroe boot.
Nantwich started the second half the stronger and had a couple of better openings in the early stages.
Callum Saunders, on a high from his double last time out, got in on the left side and looked to pick out Byron Harrison, his shot looked as if it was heading on target but a Clitheroe defender stuck out a leg to block away.
Another half chance arrived a few minutes later, Saunders this time trying an acrobatic attempt that came to Harrison who elected to lay it off to Piggott to fire over.
Harrison was very unselfish and may have had a better outcome if he had a try himself.
It was the Dabbers’ turn to block as Clitheroe volleyed a corner towards goal in a move similar to one Hednesford almost pulled off on Boxing Day.
To the Nantwich defence’s credit, Gonzales was living off scraps all day, often drifting deep or out wide to get on the ball.
The closest he came to a goal was a tame header that was held easily by Moloney.
Substitute Kai Evans created a chance for himself shortly after coming on with an excellent first touch when the ball was played into him, but again as he let fly a defender’s leg was there to get something on it.
The best chance of the game came in the last five minutes.
A Clitheroe cross was swung in and met by the head of sub Jack Massey who saw it smack off the outside of the post with Moloney beaten.
It would have been harsh on either team to lose and, after a final cross/shot from Clitheroe was dealt with, the draw was confirmed.
Back-to-back clean sheets for the Dabbers for the first time this season as all eyes now turn to the big FA Trophy tie away at Solihull Moors next Saturday.
(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)
