LETTER: Rishi Sunak is “squatting” in Downing Street

in Features & Lifestyle / Letters & Opinion January 8, 2024
Budget - Rishi Sunak Chancellor - pic by Chris McAndrew, creative commons - grants

Dear Editor
This tired and discredited Government has now been running for 14 years, through five Prime Ministers and a musical chairs game of Ministers flip-flopping from one post to another, sometimes after only weeks in the job.

An election must be announced this year, and the norm would be to hold it in May or June (as was the case in 1979, 1983, 1987, 1992, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2010, 2015 and 2017).

But Rishi Sunak has announced that he will delay the election until the last possible period, the autumn or winter.

So he will continue squatting in Downing Street, with no personal mandate, while things go from bad to worse.

Why is he running away from the electors?

Is he afraid that the people of this country agree with the Conservative MP who admitted in a private meeting at the weekend that the country is worse off now than it was when the Tories took over?

Yours,

Phil Tate
Chester

