Nantwich finance firm Watts appoints new commercial manager

Nantwich firm Watts Commercial Finance has appointed Glen Monteiro as new Commercial Manager.

The move is aimed at expanding the company’s coverage in the South East.

He brings more than a decade of experience, having previously served as a Commercial Banking Relationship Manager at HSBC for over 13 years.

His expertise lies in managing and developing portfolios of business relationships, acquiring new corporate clients, and strategically maximising revenue growth.

Phil Gray, Managing Director of Watts Commercial Finance, said: “I am thrilled to welcome Glen Monteiro to Watts Commercial Finance.

“His wealth of experience and expertise in commercial banking align perfectly with our commitment to delivering first-class financial solutions to our clients.

“Glen’s addition strengthens our team and enhances our ability to serve the Essex and surrounding areas with unparalleled dedication and proficiency.”

Glen Monteiro added: “I am honoured to join Watts Commercial Finance, a company known for its commitment to excellence.

“I look forward to contributing to the team’s success and furthering our impact in the Essex and surrounding areas business community.”