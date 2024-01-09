Nantwich Women earn away point against league leaders

Nantwich Town FC Women drew 1-1 with league leaders AFC Crewe Women in the Premier Division of the Cheshire Women’s & Youth Football League.
The Dabbers goal scorer was Jade Buckley-Ratcliff, who is sponsored by the Nantwich Town Independent Supporters Association (NTISA).
A Nantwich Town FC Women spokesperson said: “It was a superb, battling team performance means we come away from the current league leaders with a point in a well contested, hard fought match.”
Nantwich Town FC Women starting XI: 1. K. Townsend, 2. H. Knight, 3. N. Walker, 4. K. Green, 5. R. Davies (captain), 6. M. O’Connor, 7. M. Rowley, 8. P. Smith, 9. K. Harrison, 10. D. Reeder, 11. J. Buckley-Ratcliff. Substitutes: 12. M. Hocknell, 14. E. Buckle, 15. G. Brookfield.
Their remaining January fixtures are Runcorn Sports Women (away, League) January 14, 2pm; Altrincham FC Women (away, Cheshire FA County Cups) January 21, 2pm; and Congleton Town Ladies (away, League) January 28, 2pm.
Nantwich Town FC Women are planning an inaugural Development Squad, due to the increasing number of players at the club over the past 12 months and the success of their Women’s 1st team.
The new Development Squad will play in the Cheshire Women’s and Youth League from the 2024/2025 season.
Player trials are held on the Applewood Arena 3G at Nantwich Town Football Club on Waterlode.
Players must be 16+ on 1st September 2024 or turn 16 before May 2025.
The date of the next trial is this Friday January 12 (7pm).
Register your interest via any of the Nantwich Town FC Women social media pages, including https://www.facebook.com/NTFCLadies , or contact Richard Embley on 07881823773.
(Words and pics by Jonathan White)
