5 hours ago
Cheshire East Council plans ANOTHER 4.99% Council Tax rise
9 hours ago
Nantwich Town councillor calls for River Weaver “steering group”
11 hours ago
Nantwich Young Farmers Club stage annual charity show
12 hours ago
Planners approve bid to convert Crewe Municipal Buildings Annex
1 day ago
Youngsters scoop Gold at Cheshire Cross Country Championships
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich Town councillor calls for River Weaver “steering group”

in Environment / Human Interest / News / Politics January 10, 2024
FLOODS in Nantwich

A Nantwich town councillor is bidding to set up a steering group to help tackle issues around the River Weaver such as flooding and pollution.

Cllr Anna Burton hopes the group will speak with “one voice” and act as a pressure group to ensure action is taken to help prevent future incidents.

The river was hit by a number of serious pollution incidents late in 2023 and also flooded again after the heavy rain from Storm Henk last week.

It follows a number of flooding incidents in the town over the past five years.

The steering group could include representatives from key stakeholders such as Cheshire East Flooding Group, Environment Agency, Nantwich Anglers Society, and Nantwich Civic Society.

Cllr Burton has put forward a “Notice of Motion” to tomorrow night’s Nantwich Town Council monthly meeting, calling on other councillors to back the idea.

She said: “I was chasing the Environment Agency over the pollution incident, and various other groups and councillors were chasing them and Cheshire East Council as well, working out who does what.

“I felt like a lot of people were corresponding, but all doing things separately.

“If we can bring it all together and approach the issues of the river more strategically, it may help.”

Cllr Burton said issues with flooding in Nantwich are not as bad as many other places in the UK.

“It might seem bad at the time, and I know in 2019 quite a few places were flooded,” she added.

“But there are many worse places than Nantwich suffering flooding.

“We need to keep some perspective, we are not in a bad place but we don’t want it to get any worse.

“Bringing it together in one group will hopefully prevent misinformation being put out as well.

“I’ve heard some say we need flood defences in Nantwich, but that might just move the problem elsewhere.

“If we can work as a group cohesively, we can investigate other improvements we can make.”

Nantwich Town Council meets at Nantwich Civic Hall tomorrow night (January 11) at 6.30pm.

flooding in Nantwich in October
flooding in Nantwich in October 2019
Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.