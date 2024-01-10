Nantwich Town councillor calls for River Weaver “steering group”

A Nantwich town councillor is bidding to set up a steering group to help tackle issues around the River Weaver such as flooding and pollution.

Cllr Anna Burton hopes the group will speak with “one voice” and act as a pressure group to ensure action is taken to help prevent future incidents.

The river was hit by a number of serious pollution incidents late in 2023 and also flooded again after the heavy rain from Storm Henk last week.

It follows a number of flooding incidents in the town over the past five years.

The steering group could include representatives from key stakeholders such as Cheshire East Flooding Group, Environment Agency, Nantwich Anglers Society, and Nantwich Civic Society.

Cllr Burton has put forward a “Notice of Motion” to tomorrow night’s Nantwich Town Council monthly meeting, calling on other councillors to back the idea.

She said: “I was chasing the Environment Agency over the pollution incident, and various other groups and councillors were chasing them and Cheshire East Council as well, working out who does what.

“I felt like a lot of people were corresponding, but all doing things separately.

“If we can bring it all together and approach the issues of the river more strategically, it may help.”

Cllr Burton said issues with flooding in Nantwich are not as bad as many other places in the UK.

“It might seem bad at the time, and I know in 2019 quite a few places were flooded,” she added.

“But there are many worse places than Nantwich suffering flooding.

“We need to keep some perspective, we are not in a bad place but we don’t want it to get any worse.

“Bringing it together in one group will hopefully prevent misinformation being put out as well.

“I’ve heard some say we need flood defences in Nantwich, but that might just move the problem elsewhere.

“If we can work as a group cohesively, we can investigate other improvements we can make.”

Nantwich Town Council meets at Nantwich Civic Hall tomorrow night (January 11) at 6.30pm.