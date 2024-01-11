1 hour ago
Less than two thirds sign up to Cheshire East garden waste scheme
20 hours ago
Cheshire East Council plans ANOTHER 4.99% Council Tax rise
1 day ago
Nantwich Town councillor calls for River Weaver “steering group”
1 day ago
Nantwich Young Farmers Club stage annual charity show
1 day ago
Planners approve bid to convert Crewe Municipal Buildings Annex
banner-advert
banner-advert

Less than two thirds sign up to Cheshire East garden waste scheme

in Environment / Human Interest / News / Politics January 11, 2024
Garden waste bin - CEC charges

Cheshire East Council could fail to rake in the £4m it hoped from its garden waste collections because less than two thirds of residents needed have so far subscribed, writes Belinda Ryan.

As from this month, garden waste will only be collected if residents have paid the new annual £56 subscription fee.

That fee could rise to £59 next year as the £3 increase is one of the proposals put forward in the 2024/25 budget consultation, which residents can comment on now.

Cllr Mick Warren, who chairs Cheshire East’s environment and communities committee, remains hopeful the council will reach its target.

In a statement to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Cllr Warren (Macclesfield, Ind) said: “As set out in the council’s adopted medium-term financial strategy, our garden waste recycling scheme has a total income target of £4.05m, with £900,000 of this income budgeted for in 2023/24.

“So far, almost 56,000 households have subscribed to the scheme – against the 90,000 subscriptions needed to meet the total MTFS income target – which equates to an income of around £3.15m to date.”

He added: “During December and so far this month, we have seen an increase in the rate of subscriptions to the scheme and we expect this trend to continue as garden bin collections restart over the next couple of weeks and we move towards spring and the growing season.”

Residents wishing to opt-in to the scheme who have not yet done so, can find more information here: cheshireeast.gov.uk/gardenbin

Residents not able to sign up online can contact the council on 0300 123 5011.

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.