2 hours ago
Nantwich dog rescue appeals for new homes for 4 residents
6 hours ago
Man rescued by fire crews after falling into canal in Wrenbury
7 hours ago
Nantwich Town FA Trophy dreams ends at Solihull Moors
1 day ago
Cheshire East battling to avert bankruptcy and Section 114 notice
2 days ago
Service and parade to mark 80 years since hero pilot crashed in Nantwich
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich dog rescue appeals for new homes for 4 residents

in Charity news / Human Interest / News January 14, 2024
arun - dog rescue

A Nantwich dog rescue charity has issued a New Year appeal to find homes for four of its longest staying residents.

Our Safe Haven kennels hopes potential adopters will come forward to meet Arun, Pongo, Aram, and Ruma.

They have all been waiting for homes for two years or more.

Three of them have been at the shelter since it opened in 2021.

Arun (pictured, above) is nine-years-old boy looking for an adult only home where he is the only pet. He loves a fuss and is an absolute pleasure to walk

pongo - dog rescue
Pongo

Pongo is playful and affectionate but nervous around strangers, eight-year-old foodie Pongo is looking for an experienced, adult-only (and pet-free) home.

Aram is a sweet and gentle boy of around three years old, needs a patient owner who can build his confidence with a lead. He could potentially live with another dog and older (teenage) children and gets on great with all the other dogs at the kennels.

Ruma is friendly and playful girl around six years old and is looking for an experienced, adult-only home with an active owner who can take her on adventures.

ruma - dog rescue
Ruma

Our Safe Haven director Kirsty Drain said: “In 2023 we have seen a number of our long termers been given a second chance at living their best life; some have undergone a lot of work and training with staff and volunteers to get them to where they are now.

“My resolution for the charity is to top this figure and work on the few long termers that we have still at the kennels.

“They’re very well cared for, but it’s not the same as having a home of their own.”

Our Safe Haven kennels is run by rescue organisation Pawprints to Freedom, which operates in Romania and the UK, rescuing dogs from kill shelters and other horrific situations.

More than 200 dogs were adopted out of OSH in 2023 – an enormous increase from 23 the previous year.

To fill out an application for any of the available dogs, visit: https://www.pawprints2freedom.co.uk/adopt

aram - dog rescue
Aram
Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.