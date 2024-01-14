Nantwich dog rescue appeals for new homes for 4 residents

A Nantwich dog rescue charity has issued a New Year appeal to find homes for four of its longest staying residents.

Our Safe Haven kennels hopes potential adopters will come forward to meet Arun, Pongo, Aram, and Ruma.

They have all been waiting for homes for two years or more.

Three of them have been at the shelter since it opened in 2021.

Arun (pictured, above) is nine-years-old boy looking for an adult only home where he is the only pet. He loves a fuss and is an absolute pleasure to walk

Pongo is playful and affectionate but nervous around strangers, eight-year-old foodie Pongo is looking for an experienced, adult-only (and pet-free) home.

Aram is a sweet and gentle boy of around three years old, needs a patient owner who can build his confidence with a lead. He could potentially live with another dog and older (teenage) children and gets on great with all the other dogs at the kennels.

Ruma is friendly and playful girl around six years old and is looking for an experienced, adult-only home with an active owner who can take her on adventures.

Our Safe Haven director Kirsty Drain said: “In 2023 we have seen a number of our long termers been given a second chance at living their best life; some have undergone a lot of work and training with staff and volunteers to get them to where they are now.

“My resolution for the charity is to top this figure and work on the few long termers that we have still at the kennels.

“They’re very well cared for, but it’s not the same as having a home of their own.”

Our Safe Haven kennels is run by rescue organisation Pawprints to Freedom, which operates in Romania and the UK, rescuing dogs from kill shelters and other horrific situations.

More than 200 dogs were adopted out of OSH in 2023 – an enormous increase from 23 the previous year.

To fill out an application for any of the available dogs, visit: https://www.pawprints2freedom.co.uk/adopt