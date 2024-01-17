The “free after 3pm” car parking scheme on some Cheshire East Council car parks will be kept after the results of a public consultation.

But parking charges looks set to be introduced in most car parks where it is currently free, and charges may also be brought in on Sundays.

And it will increase the council’s standard parking tariffs by the rate of inflation. It is the first increase since 2018.

The controversial new parking charges will come into force despite opposition from more than 8,000 residents who had their say in the consultation.

The proposals include introducing charges in the existing ‘free’ towns of Alsager, Audlem, Bollington, Handforth, Holmes Chapel, Middlewich, Poynton, Prestbury and Sandbach.

This aims to create a fairer parking regime as towns like Nantwich, Crewe Macclesfield and Knutsford have been paying for years.

Other recommendations include ending the scheme whereby users of Crewe and Nantwich leisure centres get their parking costs refunded and off-loading some car parks.

Cllr Craig Browne, deputy leader of Cheshire East Council and chair of its highways and transport committee, said: “I would like to thank all those who took the time to respond to our consultation.

“We know that residents and businesses in some areas are very concerned about the impact on their local high street of any changes to parking.

“While parking charges are just one potential factor affecting consumer decisions and habits, we have listened and looked again at our proposals, and have been able to put forward some key changes.

“But this council – like many other local councils across the country – is facing increasing financial pressure.

“Doing nothing and sticking with the same parking regime is not only something that we cannot afford to do but would mean that we continue with the inherited, unfair legacy where some of our residents pay to park in their local town centre, and others do not.

“All car parks – whether they’re free to use or not – need maintenance, management, and enforcement and the costs relating to these services have significantly increased and continue to rise.

“The costs associated with the ‘free’ car parks alone are around £400,000 per year.

“Not making difficult decisions, such as increasing parking charges, means the pressure on the council’s finances worsens even further.

“The result would be a reduction in other services that fall under the highways and transport committee, for example roads maintenance or bus subsidies.

“Fairer charges for parking also help us to deliver the council’s own published priorities, including encouraging more people to use sustainable and active modes of transport, especially for shorter journeys.”

CEC says it will monitor the impact amid fears many will stop using car parks facing new charges and park on residential streets.

It says “potential mitigation measures” will be in place, such as parking zones or bays for residents, time-limited parking bays, or single or double yellow lines.

But it warned current proposals will not resolve the department’s budget gap, and other measures could be brought in for 2024-25.

These include introducing a Sunday parking charge, pulling in £180,000 per year, and extending parking charges to cover evening periods, with a potential income of £300,000.

The report to committee also recommends changes to the arrangements for staff and member parking permits, as part of the council’s corporate travel plan, with consultation to take place at a later stage.

Altogether 8,384 representations were received from across the borough during the six-week consultation period.

Of these 8,127 were objections, 127 neutral and 130 supported the proposals.

Of the total objections, 6,804 came from towns where parking is currently free, with the most – more than 3,000 – coming from Sandbach and more than 1,000 from Alsager.

Full information about all the proposals for each individual town and village can be found on the Cheshire East website here

The highways and transport committee meeting takes place at Macclesfield Town Hall at 10.30am on Thursday, January 25.