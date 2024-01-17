Wildflower planting at Brookfield Park, Nantwich

An appeal has gone out for volunteers to take part in wildflower plug planting session at Brookfield Park in Nantwich this Saturday.

Sustainable Nantwich are organising the event and want volunteers to help plant hundreds of wildflower plants which have been grown by Cheshire Wildlife Trust.

Members of Sustainable Nantwich have been slowly growing Brookfield Park to create more colour, life and biodiversity.

They have carried out tree planting, hedge planting, wildflower strips and bulb planting.

“This is the latest activity to keep the wildflowers blooming,” said group spokesperson Jeremy Herbert.

“Everyone is welcome – come along and meet at the Wellington Road side of Brookfield Park by the allotments at 10am on Saturday.

“Massive thanks yet again to Christie and Adam from the Cheshire Wildlife Trust who have been such a massive support and guide in Brookfield Parks growing life!”

(aerial pic of Brookfield Park, by Jonathan White)