The former Bunbury Methodist Church could be bulldozed and replaced by a family home, writes Belinda Ryan.

An application has been submitted to Cheshire East Council to demolish the building and replace it with one house after the council refused an application last year to build two homes on the site.

The previous application was refused on the grounds the proposals were out of character with the area and would have a detrimental impact on the street-scene.

The council’s planners also said one of the proposed dwellings appeared cramped.

This latest application seeks permission to demolish the derelict church and car park and replace it with a new family home with associated gardens and parking.

The design and access statement submitted by Beeston Aspinall Architects on behalf of applicant states: “The proposal is designed to have a four-bed family home, set within the existing boundary of the site.

“The dwelling will offer well-presented accommodation.“

It adds the existing entrance onto the site will be used and there will be a new access off Hurst Close.

The application, number 23/4819N, can be viewed on the planning portal on Cheshire East Council’s website.

The last date for submitting comments is February 21 and the application is due to be determined by a planning officer under delegated authority.

(pic by Google maps)