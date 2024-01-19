Nantwich cake retailer expands with new store in Altrincham

Nantwich firm Cheshire Cupcakes has expanded by opening a second store in Altrincham.

Company owner Rosanagh Bailey has seen her Pillory Street shop flourish over the last few years.

And now they have officially opened a second store, this time on Market Street in Altrincham with the official opening today (Friday 19th January)

Rosanagh took the plunge after seeing strong trade at Altrincham Market for over a year.

The new Cheshire Cupcakes shop is located opposite the Town Hall, and will sell cupcakes, brownies and blondies and also serve hot drinks for customers to take away.

From February, they are also planning to open a newly furbished seating area.

The store will be open from 10am until 5pm, Wednesday to Sunday to welcome new customers.

Five new jobs have been created by opening the store.

Cheshire Cupcakes are on the lookout for more staff.

Find out more on their social media @cheshire.cupcakes