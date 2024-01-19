6 hours ago
Suspended police officer from Nantwich faces June trial
7 hours ago
Nantwich cake retailer expands with new store in Altrincham
9 hours ago
Te Ata Browne is Green Party candidate for Crewe & Nantwich
1 day ago
Anger over CEC failure to publish report into 2019 Nantwich flooding
1 day ago
Witnesses to fatal road smash in Middlewich urged to come forward
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich cake retailer expands with new store in Altrincham

in Business January 19, 2024
cheshire cupcakes

Nantwich firm Cheshire Cupcakes has expanded by opening a second store in Altrincham.

Company owner Rosanagh Bailey has seen her Pillory Street shop flourish over the last few years.

And now they have officially opened a second store, this time on Market Street in Altrincham with the official opening today (Friday 19th January)

Rosanagh took the plunge after seeing strong trade at Altrincham Market for over a year.

The new Cheshire Cupcakes shop is located opposite the Town Hall, and will sell cupcakes, brownies and blondies and also serve hot drinks for customers to take away.

From February, they are also planning to open a newly furbished seating area.

The store will be open from 10am until 5pm, Wednesday to Sunday to welcome new customers.

Five new jobs have been created by opening the store.

Cheshire Cupcakes are on the lookout for more staff.

Find out more on their social media @cheshire.cupcakes

cupcakes store

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.