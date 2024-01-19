Nantwich Town supporters get “dabbing” for their football club

The annual ‘Bingo Night’ at Nantwich Town’s Swansway Stadium takes place on Friday February 9.

The event, which starts at 7pm, is organised by the Nantwich Town Independent Supporters Association (NTISA) to raise money for the club.

The entrance fee is £10 a book (cash only) for eight games of Bingo with cash prizes and free entry and a chippy and sausage supper by The Tea Lounge.

There will also be a raffle (£1 a ticket).

Turn up on the night, or email [email protected] to reserve a table.

NTISA is a group of supporters who are passionate about the club.

As well as attending games, they organise fundraising events such as race nights and quiz nights to raise much needed additional revenue for the club.

Since the NTISA formed in 2012, their fundraising efforts have included a tannoy system for the Swansway Stand, an amenity area by the Dabbers Diner, and an accessible area with ramp and shelter for disabled supporters at the Swansway Stadium.

The NTISA also work closely with the Board and Management Team at Nantwich Town in developing the club further, both on and off the field. Their support and contribution are invaluable.

For further information relating to NTISA, visit: https://www.nantwichtownfc.co.uk/ntisa/