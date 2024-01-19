6 hours ago
Suspended police officer from Nantwich faces June trial
7 hours ago
Nantwich cake retailer expands with new store in Altrincham
9 hours ago
Te Ata Browne is Green Party candidate for Crewe & Nantwich
1 day ago
Anger over CEC failure to publish report into 2019 Nantwich flooding
1 day ago
Witnesses to fatal road smash in Middlewich urged to come forward
banner-advert
banner-advert

Suspended police officer from Nantwich faces June trial

in Crime / Human Interest / Incident / News January 19, 2024
officer - justice court gavel - free to use https___pxhere.com_en_photo_839873

A police officer from Nantwich has appeared in court charged with three counts of assault and one of sexual assault.

Det Sgt Paul Whitehurst, 52, of Barony Road, who served With Warwickshire Police for 21 years, denied the charges at Chester Crown Court, reports the BBC.

He was arrested in December after an alleged incident in the town at around 11.30pm on December 13.

Whitehurst was charged by Cheshire Police with three counts of assault by beating and one count of sexual assault.

He appeared at Warrington Magistrates Court on Saturday December 16, and appeared again this week at Chester Crown Court, where he denied the charges against him.

A trial date has been set for June 24 later this year. Whitehurst remains suspended from duty.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.