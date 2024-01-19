Suspended police officer from Nantwich faces June trial

A police officer from Nantwich has appeared in court charged with three counts of assault and one of sexual assault.

Det Sgt Paul Whitehurst, 52, of Barony Road, who served With Warwickshire Police for 21 years, denied the charges at Chester Crown Court, reports the BBC.

He was arrested in December after an alleged incident in the town at around 11.30pm on December 13.

Whitehurst was charged by Cheshire Police with three counts of assault by beating and one count of sexual assault.

He appeared at Warrington Magistrates Court on Saturday December 16, and appeared again this week at Chester Crown Court, where he denied the charges against him.

A trial date has been set for June 24 later this year. Whitehurst remains suspended from duty.