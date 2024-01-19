Te Ata Browne is Green Party candidate for Crewe & Nantwich

Green Party members in Crewe & Nantwich have selected Te Ata Browne as their parliamentary candidate for the next General Election.
She has also been selected as the Green Party candidate for the Crewe Central by-election to be held on February 8.
Ms Browne said: “I’m committed to addressing the pressing social issues, particularly deprivation, that affect Crewe and Nantwich, with a specific focus on building a sustainable and inclusive society.
“Without you demanding change it will be more business as usual, more oil and gas from the Conservatives and a Labour Party who will not stop it.
“A vote for the Green Party is not a wasted vote!
“By voting Green, people can share our faith that the UK is a country of good, compassionate, talented people and that together we can solve the problems that we face.
“Today, the country is being run for the benefit of a tiny number of people, who are growing richer and more powerful at the expense of the overwhelming majority.
“We can do better. Together we can create a fairer, greener country.”
Melanie English, Co-chair of Cheshire East Green Party, said: “The Green Party is growing and thriving locally and we are pleased to be fielding a full slate of candidates across Cheshire East for the forthcoming General Election.
“Te Ata will be a powerful voice for Crewe & Nantwich.
“This will be your opportunity to influence policy for all, our planet, our environment, a more sustainable future, a fairer society.
“We don’t know exactly when the election will be, but we are starting to prepare now.
“If you’d like to help us please email [email protected].”
Other Green Party parliamentary candidates in Cheshire East are:
Nigel Hennerly for Tatton
Amanda Iremonger for Macclesfield
Rich McCarthy for Congleton
Steve Davies for Chester South & Eddisbury
Mark Green for Mid Cheshire
