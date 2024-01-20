Grants scheme launches for South Cheshire voluntary groups

Voluntary, community, faith and social enterprise (VCFSE) organisations in Cheshire East can apply for new grants.

Town and parish councils and community buildings can also apply for the Improved, Greener Community Facilities Fund.

The Rural England prosperity fund has been created for councils to deliver as part of the government’s levelling-up programme.

Grants are now available to improve community facilities and buildings, energy efficiency and save carbon.

The Improved, Greener Community Facilities Fund is funded by the UK Rural and Shared England Prosperity Fund.

Cllr Mick Warren, Cheshire East Council environment and communities committee chair, said: “This new fund will empower local groups to transform their buildings into sustainable hubs of activity, reducing energy bills and supporting a healthier environment.”

Organisations in the borough can apply for 75% of projects costs up to a maximum of £15,000.

Applications are considered from organisations for local projects, meeting the fund objectives and criteria.

For more information view the council’s Improved, Greener Community Facilities Fund supporting document

The deadline for fund applications is 19 February 2024.