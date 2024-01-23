Nantwich “road to nowhere” to finally open this summer

The Nantwich “road to nowhere” could finally be opened this summer – two and half years after its initial opening date!

The A51 spine road around Reaseheath was built more than two years ago by housing developers behind the massive Kingsbourne estate between the A51, Welshmen’s Lane and Waterlode.

It was a condition set down in a Section 106 agreement between the developer and Cheshire East Council, aimed at relieving Reaseheath village of heavy traffic and providing a second key access to Kingsbourne development.

But since then it has been dogged by delays and disagreements caused by planning issues over crossings and rights of way, as well as house building targets not being met.

Developers issued original letters saying it was set to be open in February 2022.

But in 2023, frustrated residents signed a petition demanding more information after saying they were being left in the dark over the progress of the road.

They collected dozens of signatures and sent correspondence to Cheshire East Council head of highways Simon Wallace requesting a meeting and an update on the road’s progress.

Campaigner and Reaseheath resident Vicky Higham has spearheaded the fight to get the road open.

Earlier in 2023, Cheshire East blamed the ongoing delays on the housing developers.

Cllr Craig Browne, Cheshire East Council deputy leader and chair of the council’s highways and transport committee, said at the time the A51 realignment is a “developer-led scheme”.

But today, CEC has finally confirmed progress has been made and that the final works to complete the road will start in spring, with an opening likely in the summer.

A Cheshire East Council spokesperson said: “The housing developers of the Kingsbourne estate have submitted all information needed for the council to conduct the required technical review for detailed highway construction approval.

“The council is working closely with the developers to finalise this approval and enter into the legal highway agreement.

“It is both the council’s and developer’s aim to recommence the works by spring with a delivery target for completion by summer.”