Dabbers Dash community run to be started by Sealed Knot

A Sealed Knot musketeer will start this weekend’s community ‘Dabbers Dash’ event – held on the same day as the “Battle of Nantwich” re-enactment, writes Jonathan White.

The ‘Dabbers Dash’ is a free informal community run/walk/wheel that takes place one Saturday each month around Barony Park and Sandford Road.

And this Saturday (January 27) it will be started by a musketeer from Sealed Knot on the same day as Holly Holy Day takes place in and around Nantwich town centre and on Mill Island.

Alex Thompson, a Sealed Knot musketeer, will point his musket into the air and fire for the January Dash to begin.

The monthly Dabbers Dash starts on the corner of Barony Park, opposite the Cornthwaite Group (John Deere) dealership, and finishes on Sandford Road.

Most people do up to 3.5 laps of the Barony (5km/3.1miles) as a run, but anyone is welcome to do as little or as much as they choose.

The emphasis is community fun and Pride flags generally mark the start/end points to symbolise the equity, diversity, and inclusion message that all are welcome.

Runners, walkers and wheelers can record their time and submit it to https://www.parkrun.org.uk/notparkrun/

Dabbers Dash was started by Paul McIntyre from Nantwich in February 2022, as a virtual Parkrun opportunity.

It aimed to show Cheshire East Council that the park needs a perimeter path to encourage people in the area to take up running/walking/wheeling in a safe place.

The Dash has raised funds for men’s mental health charity Mentell, Chance Changing Lives, Dry January with Alcohol Change UK, along with the town’s first Pride run.

Paul has also invited guest representatives from charities including Cardiac Risk in the Young, Bowel Cancer UK, Samaritans, and St Luke’s Hospice and others.

Last November Paul, a member of South Cheshire Harriers running club and Nantwich Triathlon Club, won the England Athletics ‘Community Project of the Year’ award for the North West Region with the Dabbers Dash project.

He said: “I wanted to show local decision makers there is public support to complete a perimeter path around the Barony so the entire community can reap the health and economic benefits it can bring to so many user groups.

“In Winter 2022, I decided to involve charities both to encourage people to unite behind causes to raise awareness as well as engage people suffering from various challenges in life to come boost their wellbeing, inclusion, diversity and equality.

“The England Athletics Award is much appreciated recognition and endorsement of the collective effort of all Dash participants who support what is growing into a positive community asset.

“If we were able to land a Parkrun in Nantwich, then it would be one of the fastest courses in the area and so the potential economic benefits it could bring are attractive.

“Opportunities like a coffee shop at the Barony may even help offset some of the council funding challenges I have been reading about via Nantwich News. I will keep this going for as long as people in my town want to run with me.

“Alex Thompson started the Dash with musket fire last January which triggered a barrel of activity for each monthly round.

“The Facebook group contains regular bulletins around various causes that the Dash targets, with a celebration of photo shots.

“I am very grateful to Alex from the Sealed Knot for his help to drum up support and encourage all in our town to have the Battle of Nantwich in their sights for a blast of a family day out.”

A representative from The Battle of Nantwich | Holly Holy Day committee said: “The Battle of Nantwich and Sealed Knot are pleased to again have the chance to start Dabber Dash with a bang!

“Our committee of volunteers have many events planned for Holly Holy Day from talks, to live entertainment, to demonstrations and of course the battle itself.

“We love sharing knowledge about Nantwich in the 1640’s, and hope that everyone enjoys the day.”

For further information relating to the Dabbers Dash join the Facebook group here.