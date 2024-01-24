Tarporley women’s choir Decibellas hits high note with fundraisers

Tarporley based women’s choir Decibellas has hit a high note with its fundraising over the past 12 months.

The choir has raised thousands of pounds and dished out grants to several local mental health charities to support their work with children.

The 75-strong choir raised £3,150 over two performances, the most recent at their annual Christmas concert at St Boniface Church in Bunbury.

The choir, a charity in its own right, also awarded grants of £4,500 to children’s mental health charities over the past 12 months.

These charities include Platform for Life, a Chester-based charity offering free local counselling and play therapy for families, and Visyon, supporting the mental health of children, young people and their families.

Other beneficiaries included Motherwell, a dedicated women’s health and wellbeing charity in South Cheshire, Chapter Mental Health from Ellesmere Port, and Chester International School’s mental health provision.

At each concert, there is a cash bucket collection, and at the latest Christmas concert local charity Visyon collected £1,200.

Linda de Sá, Visyon’s fundraising and marketing manager, said: “COVID has had a huge impact on the mental health of local young people and their families which has seen demand for our service increase.

“Our early intervention approach gives young people the tools to lead happy and fulfilling independent futures as young adults.

“We want to thank Decibellas and all their supporters for helping us to continue being here for young people and their families when they need us the most.”

Decibellas chair Jo Mason added: “We are absolutely thrilled to have held two such successful events during 2023, particularly selling out our Christmas concert.

“It is a privilege to be able to support the work of small, local charities which are doing such important work with children’s mental welfare whilst having such a wonderful time, bringing the joy of singing to so many and being part of such a great group of singers.”