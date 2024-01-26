St Luke’s Hospice staff are urging supporters to get outside and active this February for the charity’s annual fitness challenge “100K Your Way”.

Supporters can decide when, where and how they complete the 100K (62.1 miles) across the 29 days of February.

There is no registration fee, no minimum fundraising target and a free St Luke’s T-shirt to wear when taking part.

Supporters taking part can run, walk, cycle, or swim.

St Luke’s community fundraiser Rachel Hughes said: “We’re looking for supporters to get healthy and active throughout the month of February for our 100K Your Way fitness challenge.

“It’s completely up to you how you do it, and with an extra day in February there’s no excuse not to get out and about raising vital funds for your local Hospice.”

When you sign up you will receive a welcome pack with a free T-shirt, a sponsorship form and 100K planner for February.

Supporters can also choose to join the dedicated Facebook group to share their tips, routes and pictures of their challenge.

One of those that took part last year was Mollie Clay (pictured), who said: “I was thrilled to end the challenge having completed 135km, raising a total of £200.

“St Luke’s cared for my wonderful grandparents at the end of their lives and gave them love and dignity right until the end – so I’m pleased to help a little bit towards what they do!”

Last year, more than 60 supporters came together to raise around £5,000, which St Luke’s hopes to beat this year.

Sign up today and start your 100K journey. To find out more www.slhospice.co.uk/100kyourway

(Pic: St Luke’s supporter Mollie Clay taking part in 100K Your Way last year)