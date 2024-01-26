57 mins ago
Emaciated dog found dumped and dead in woods near Nantwich
8 hours ago
New “open mic” night launched in Nantwich by festival organisers
1 day ago
Cheshire East councillors approve controversial changes to parking charges
1 day ago
Pupils bury time capsule on new housing estate in Aston
1 day ago
CEC bosses “disappointed” at safeguarding decision on HS2
banner-advert
banner-advert

St Luke’s Hospice urges supporters to get active for February fundraiser

in Charity news / Human Interest / News January 26, 2024
Mollie Clay - February fundraiser St Luke's Hospice

St Luke’s Hospice staff are urging supporters to get outside and active this February for the charity’s annual fitness challenge “100K Your Way”.

Supporters can decide when, where and how they complete the 100K (62.1 miles) across the 29 days of February.

There is no registration fee, no minimum fundraising target and a free St Luke’s T-shirt to wear when taking part.

Supporters taking part can run, walk, cycle, or swim.

St Luke’s community fundraiser Rachel Hughes said: “We’re looking for supporters to get healthy and active throughout the month of February for our 100K Your Way fitness challenge.

“It’s completely up to you how you do it, and with an extra day in February there’s no excuse not to get out and about raising vital funds for your local Hospice.”

When you sign up you will receive a welcome pack with a free T-shirt, a sponsorship form and 100K planner for February.

Supporters can also choose to join the dedicated Facebook group to share their tips, routes and pictures of their challenge.

One of those that took part last year was Mollie Clay (pictured), who said: “I was thrilled to end the challenge having completed 135km, raising a total of £200.

“St Luke’s cared for my wonderful grandparents at the end of their lives and gave them love and dignity right until the end – so I’m pleased to help a little bit towards what they do!”

Last year, more than 60 supporters came together to raise around £5,000, which St Luke’s hopes to beat this year.

Sign up today and start your 100K journey. To find out more www.slhospice.co.uk/100kyourway

(Pic: St Luke’s supporter Mollie Clay taking part in 100K Your Way last year)

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.