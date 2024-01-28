Bentley Motors named “UK Top Employer” by institute

Bentley Motors has achieved recognition as a UK Top Employer by the internationally-acclaimed Top Employers Institute.

The Crewe-based firm is the sole UK car manufacturer to be included in the list and marks the 13th consecutive year Bentley has been included.

The luxury marque’s approach to employee wellbeing, values, ethics and integrity was commended by the institute, alongside Bentley’s focus on sustainability, digitalisation and diversity and inclusion.

Dr Karen Lange, member of the board for human resources, said: “Our colleagues are the true heart of the business and our successes are down to their unwavering dedication, determination and diversity.

“We are proud to be classed as a Top Employer and will always strive to not only value, but celebrate each perspective and contribution, propelling us forward as a dynamic and inclusive team.

“We have ambitious targets for the future and these will only be realised if we focus on collaboration and developing our extraordinary skills together, to drive change and get the very best out of how we work as we aim for sustainable luxury leadership in the future.”

The annual international research by the Top Employers Institute recognises leading employers around the world that provide excellent working conditions, continuously enhance recruitment processes and nurture and develop talent.

As part of its Beyond100 strategy, Bentley aims to become a leader in sustainable luxury mobility through achieving end-to-end carbon neutral status and creating battery-electric only cars by 2030.