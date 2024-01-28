Visitors attend ‘Holly Holy Day’ events in Acton

St Mary’s Church on Monks Lane in Acton staged several events during the annual ‘Holly Holy Day’ on Saturday, writes Jonathan White.

The events took place on the same day as The Sealed Knot Battle of Nantwich re-enactment in Nantwich.

The church was open, and visitors were served hot drinks and buttered toast, with a chance to go up the church’s tower.

Local historian Mike Lea spoke to around 150 people and brought history to life as he talked through the key points of the Civil War.

Two members from the Sealed Knot were dressed in full costume and delighted the audience with an explanation of their weaponry.

Nick and Caroline Harley explained how Acton Church was used during the siege and led dozens of people on a guided walk to view the battlefields.

The walkers could visualise where the opposing forces were positioned and gained an understanding about the way the landscape influenced the battle and what happened at the different stages of the conflict.

A representative from St Mary’s Church said: “Our visitors were really enthusiastic about the events at the church during the morning.

“Some having come from Altrincham stated that, they had enjoyed the experience so much that, they intended to come back for ‘Tea at the Tower’!

“In his uniquely engaging style, Mike Lea retold history and helped the audience to better understand the personality of Charles I.

“Mike conveyed how the Kings’ war strategy had floundered…resulting in a devastating human cost.”

The ‘Battle of Nantwich’ occurred during the first English Civil War (1642-1646) and was fought between the Parliamentarians (Roundheads) and the Royalists (Cavaliers) who were loyal to Charles I.

At the end of 1643, the Royalist Army had secured much of the North West and Cheshire with the exception of Nantwich where, surrounded by Royalists, the Parliamentarian garrison held out under siege.

Namptwiche, as it was then called, was Cheshire’s second major town and very important due to its strategic position on the road to Chester.

A Parliamentarian force under the command of Sir Thomas Fairfax (1612-71) advanced from Lincolnshire to relieve the town.

This army engaged the Royalists in the Henhull area to the west and defeated them in the Battle of Namptwiche.

As Fairfax’s forces marched on Acton, Col Richard Gibson deployed four Royalist regiments of infantry to meet them. The Royalists fell back to Acton Church where Col Gibson surrendered to Fairfax.

Many of the Officers took refuge in Acton Church and were also taken prisoner after surrendering. The battle took place on 25th January 1644 and it was a Parliamentarian victory.

To celebrate the Parliamentarian victory people wore sprigs of holly in their hair and hats.