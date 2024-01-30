Crewe & Nantwich earn 22-19 victory at home to Burnage

Crewe and Nantwich RUFC 1sts earned a hard-fought 22-19 victory over Burnage at the Vagrants.

With Burnage fifth in the league, one place behind Crewe, the hosts were expecting another tight physical contest.

Crewe started the better of the two sides and scored two early tries.

Firstly, a team try finished by Redd Jones.

The second try came with Alex Caldwell following up and supporting a break from Joe Gammage to put Crewe into a 12-0 lead within 10 minutes.

After this, Crewe conceded a number of penalties as the sizeable Burnage pack started to make use of their power and pushed over for their first try of the day.

This made the score 12-5 going into halftime with the two sides evenly matched.

Crewe again started brightly after a nice break led to a try by Jacob Aston O’Donnovan, for 17-5.

Burnage responded by forcing a succession of penalties.

The visitors created field position and their pack pushed over from close range to narrow the gap to 17-12.

Crewe hit back to secure a bonus point as Tom Manaton found Gammage in space who chipped the defence and scored in the corner, for 22-12.

In the last play of the game Burnage again found themselves in the Crewe 22 and pushed over from short range to complete the scoring with the final score being 22-19 with both sides securing a bonus point.

Next week Crewe travel to league leaders Birkenhead Park.

Meanwhile, the 2nd XV had an exciting match in the cup against Sale FC rugby.

They fought back hard in the second half to score two tries before succumbing 10-29 to Sale.

The women’s 1st XV travelled to play Manchester’s Women away. The women put in another solid, much improved performance before losing 31-10.

(PIC Gammage in action earlier in season)