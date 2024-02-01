David Lloyd Leisure unveils plan for new health club in Nantwich

David Lloyd Leisure is planning to open its first ever “enhanced” health and wellness club in Nantwich.

The plan is to build the centre on land off Newcastle Road in Willaston, close to the Vagrants social and sports club.

It says 100 permanent jobs will be created by the development, with dozens of temporary jobs during the construction.

The company has posted thousands of leaflets through letterboxes inviting residents to two drop-in information sessions.

The centre will include heated indoor and outdoor pools, saunas and steam rooms, as well as racquet facilities and group exercise studios.

There will also be a clubroom and facilities to eat and meet to socialise.

David Lloyd Leisure said: “Having considered sites across the country, we have selected Nantwich as the proposed location for the first of its kind enhanced health and wellness club.

“After extensive exploration, we have identified Newcastle Road as a prime location to deliver the centre for Nantwich and the surrounding area.

“The provision of this enhanced fitness and wellness club will complement the already established sporting clubs located on Newcastle Road.

“Furthermore, the proposals will aid the growth of the local economy through the employment opportunities the development will offer.”

Two drop-in information sessions have been organised for people to find out more about the proposals.

The first is on Friday February 9 at Wychwood Park Hotel in Weston from 3pm to 8pm.

The second is a day later on February 10 at Crewe Vagrants Sports Club on Newcastle Road from 9.30am and 2.30pm.

“Exhibition boards containing information regarding the proposals will be on display and members of the project team will be available to answer questions.”

(Images courtesy of David Lloyd Leisure)