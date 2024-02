A driver has been seriously injured in a crash which closed the busy A51 Nantwich bypass today.

The accident happened at around 2.15pm between Peacock and Sainsbury’s roundabouts.

The collision involved a White Toyota Chaser and a HGV.

Cheshire Police said the driver of the Toyota is believed to have sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

The road was closed by police to allow for recovery at the scene.