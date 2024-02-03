A parent’s guide to concussions in children

As parents, it’s impossible to be able to keep your children under your supervision at all times, especially when they reach the age of attending school and socialising with their friends outside of the home.

A concussion is a common injury that can happen to anyone, but children are particularly susceptible due to the nature of the activities they take part in and their often-clumsy nature when they are young.

Bumps to the head can happen anytime, but it’s important you recognise when something may not be right with your child if they have been injured.

However, in cases of a serious injury, and if you think that your child has been involved in an accident that wasn’t their fault, you may be able to claim compensation for their injury to help with the cost of treatments.

This article will help parents recognise the signs of a potential concussion in their child and the importance of seeking medical attention if you are concerned that your child’s symptoms may be worsening.

Understanding Concussions

A concussion could be caused by an accidental bump or blow to the head that jars the brain.

A concussion can have a damaging impact on the brain, sometimes resulting in a loss of consciousness, but often it may not be clear a child has a concussion if don’t get ‘knocked out’ from their accident.

Concussions can occur for a number of reasons, but the most common causes are bumps to the head from sport-related injuries, falls or accidents.

The reason concussion is more dangerous to children is that it’s often harder for them to explain how they may be feeling as a result of their injury, so you must be aware of the signs that your child may be suffering from a concussion.

Recognising the Signs of Concussions

Some of the common symptoms of a concussion in a child are as follows:

• A low mood

• Crying more than usual

• A change in their eating or sleeping habits

• Complaints of a headache

• Loss of balance

• Lack of interest in their favourite activities

• Poor attention span

Seeking Medical Attention

If you suspect your child could be suffering from a concussion after an injury to their head, it’s vital that you seek medical attention as soon as you can before their condition worsens.

Closely monitor your child and their symptoms and if you are at all concerned, you should take your child to your local hospital immediately.

A medical professional will be able to evaluate your child’s condition and take the correct course of action.

Most concussions go away on their own after a couple of days, but when your child’s safety is on the line, it’s not worth taking any risks.

(free pic pexels – pic by karolina grabowska)