Appeal for witnesses after Nantwich crash leaves man in hospital

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following the A51 Nantwich bypass crash.

The incident led to the closure of the busy route between Peacock and Alvaston roundabouts all Friday afternoon and early evening.

It happened at around 2.10pm and involved a White Toyota and a HGV.

The driver of the Toyota, a 35-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

These are not believed to be life changing or life threatening.

Inquiries are ongoing and officers are now appealing for any witnesses or those with footage to come forward.

Sergeant Russell Sime said: “This incident occurred at time of day when many people will have been out and about, so we are asking anyone who witnessed what happened to get in touch with us.

“The same goes for anyone with any dashcam footage.”

Anyone with any information should contact Cheshire Police on 101 or visit cheshire.police.uk/tell-us quoting IML-1748094