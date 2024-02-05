4 hours ago
Appeal for witnesses after Nantwich crash leaves man in hospital
1 day ago
Traffic chaos at Sainsbury’s Nantwich after water leak at roundabout
1 day ago
Nantwich Town toppled at home by league leaders Leek
1 day ago
Nantwich residents to pay 4.99% increase in policing precept
2 days ago
Devastated Nantwich friend of RTC victim hits out at Prison Service
banner-advert
banner-advert

Appeal for witnesses after Nantwich crash leaves man in hospital

in Human Interest / Incident / News February 5, 2024
garden wall - police accident stock image - by Lee Haywood - creative commons licence_censored

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following the A51 Nantwich bypass crash.

The incident led to the closure of the busy route between Peacock and Alvaston roundabouts all Friday afternoon and early evening.

It happened at around 2.10pm and involved a White Toyota and a HGV.

The driver of the Toyota, a 35-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

These are not believed to be life changing or life threatening.

Inquiries are ongoing and officers are now appealing for any witnesses or those with footage to come forward.

Sergeant Russell Sime said: “This incident occurred at time of day when many people will have been out and about, so we are asking anyone who witnessed what happened to get in touch with us.

“The same goes for anyone with any dashcam footage.”

Anyone with any information should contact Cheshire Police on 101 or visit cheshire.police.uk/tell-us quoting IML-1748094

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.