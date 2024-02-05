Everybody Health & Leisure is launching group cycling classes at Crewe Lifestyle Centre for people living with Parkinson’s Disease.

The classes include riding an indoor stationary bike, which has been shown to reduce Parkinson’s motor symptoms by as much as 35%.

The sessions start with a warm up, followed by cycling with some resistance and finishing with a cool down.

Donna Williamson, Senior Health Innovation Manager at Everybody Health & Leisure, said: “We are delighted to be awarded a grant from Parkinson’s UK to pilot a dedicated cycling therapy class for people living with Parkinson’s.

“Research shows that people with Parkinson’s experience significant benefits from pushing pedals on a regular basis and has been shown to improve overall motor function, reduce tremor, reduce rigidity and reduce slowness of movement.

“As the leading Health and Wellbeing Charity in Cheshire East it’s important we create innovative approaches to caring for people with Parkinson’s to be physically active and improve quality of life.

“Our dedicated class will provide a safe and friendly environment for people to exercise, backed by evidence.”

Research has shown people with Parkinson’s experience significant benefits from pushing bike pedals on a regular basis, including:

• Reduce bradykinesia

• Improve aerobic capacity

• Improve mood

• Improve cognitive function

• Increase joy and social connections

Tim Morton, physical activity programme manager at Parkinson’s UK, said: “We are delighted to be working with Everybody Health and Leisure to help more people living with Parkinson’s to enjoy an active lifestyle with the condition.

“Cycling is shown to have a significant positive impact on a person’s motor skills and can help to lift their mood too.

“We hope that more people will be able to take advantage of the new cycling programme and live well with the condition.”

To find out more information visit www.everybody.org.uk/bike-therapy-for-people-living-with-parkinsons/

Booking is essential through the Everybody Healthy team.

To register your interest or have any questions or want to self-refer onto the class call: 01270 685589 or email: [email protected]

(Pic L-R: Victoria Barker, Fitness Experience Manager, alongside Matthew Smith Health Innovation Assistant at Everybody Health & Leisure)