Club marks 30th anniversary of Nantwich Town player’s tragic death

Nantwich Town players and staff have marked the 30th anniversary of the tragic death of former star player, Ryan Keen.
On February 6 1994, Ryan died from horrific burns after a prank which went horribly wrong, just hours after scoring the winning goal for the club.
He was just 20 years old. Two men were later jailed for their part in the incident.
Players, staff and supporters held a minute’s silence last night before the Dabbers’ home game against Hanley Town at the Swansway Stadium.
A club spokesperson said: “Ryan and his family remain forever in the hearts and minds of all Dabbers supporters.”
Ryan joined Nantwich Town and made his debut for the Dabbers on the 25th September, 1993, away to Salford City when winning 2-1.
In all he made nine League appearances and eight in Cup games and also eight as substitute, scoring seven League goals and four in the Cup.
Nantwich completed the tribute by going on to win last night’s match 3-0.
Victory moves the Dabbers to mid table in Northern Premier League – West, just five points from the play-off positions.
Skipper Troy Bourne opened the scoring for Nantwich on 38 minutes when he scrambled the ball home in the box.
And just three minutes later, George Milner put the Dabbers 2-0 up and in a commanding position at half-time in front of 280 supporters.
Kai Evans sealed a comfortable victory when he fired home the third on the hour mark.
(Ryan Keen pic, courtesy of Nantwich Town FC. Match images from Jonathan White)
