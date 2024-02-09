A pedestrian has died after being in collision with a car on Nantwich Road in Crewe, police confirmed.

The incident happened at 10.09am today (February 9) when officers on patrol came across a collision involving a green BMW and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a 61-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and has since died.

A 38-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody.

Nantwich Road was closed in both directions between Broughton Lane and Manor Way but has since reopened.

As part of their ongoing investigation, officers are urging anyone who witnessed what happened or has any dashcam or CCTV footage to get in touch with them.

Sergeant Andrew Dennison said: “This incident occurred on a busy stretch of road during the day so we would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed what happened.

“The same goes for anyone with any dashcam or CCTV footage which may aid our investigation.

“To report information to us, please call 101, or visit cheshire.police.uk/tell-us, quoting IML-1753054.”