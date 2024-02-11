1 hour ago
Nantwich school hailed by Government Minister on Phonics results

February 11, 2024
Phonics Team - Weaver Primary

A Nantwich primary school has been hailed by Minister for Schools Damian Hinds for its Year 1 Phonics results.

Weaver Primary’s year 1 pupils achieved a 100% success rate in meeting expected standards, placing it in the top one percent of all primaries across the UK.

Mr Hinds wrote to the school to congratulate pupils and staff on the achievement.

Charlotte Johnson, deputy headteacher at Weaver Primary, said: “The school team are delighted with our outstanding results of 2023 phonics test.

“It is testament to the hard work of all the staff and children that we have received this recognition from Rt Hon Damian Hinds MP Minster for Education.”

In the letter, Mr Hinds said: “Your particular success in teaching phonics and early reading so effectively means your pupils are developing a firm foundation, from which they can become increasingly fluent and develop a lifelong love of reading.

“I would like to thank you for your commitment and success in this vital area of a child’s early education and congratulate you, your staff and pupils again on all you have achieved.”

Figures from the Department of Education suggested 83% of pupils who met the expected standard in Year 1 went on to achieve at least the expected standard in reading at Key Stage 2.

