LETTER: “Thank you to residents of Crewe Central Ward”

in Features & Lifestyle / Letters & Opinion February 12, 2024
Cllr Roger Morris, councillor Crewe Central

Dear Editor,
I would like to put on record my sincere thanks to everyone in Crewe Central Ward who took the time to vote for me in last Thursday’s Cheshire East by-election.

I am grateful to you all for putting your trust in me. I’ve had the pleasure of speaking to many of you during the last few weeks.

Lots of you knew me already as my family has run our business “Crewe Motorcycle Centre,’ in the heart of West Street, for 104 years.

Also, many of you came to our premises to have your Covid vaccinations during the times of the pandemic.

I will do my very best to represent you and to help to make Crewe Central Ward a great place in which to live and work.

My very best wishes

Roger Morris
Newly elected Conservative Councillor for Crewe Central Ward

