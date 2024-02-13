St Mary’s Church bells ring for Nantwich lady’s 100th birthday

A Nantwich resident was given a special 100th birthday celebration when the bells of St Mary’s Church rang out for her!

Rachel Sherwin marked her centenary with family and friends at Richmond Village in Nantwich where she is a resident.

And she was overjoyed by the touching tribute marking not just her milestone birthday but also her dedication to the art of bell-ringing.

Rachel was elected as a member of the Chester Diocesan Guild of Bell Ringers in 1997.

She formed part of the church’s bell-ringing team for many years, meaning this was particularly poignant – especially as the team also sang Happy Birthday to her.

Rachel, who had received her Royal Card on the same morning, was then joined by family and friends to celebrate in style before enjoying a 100th birthday cake.

Richmond’s Jane-Ann Stubbs said: “This was such a lovely thing to do, and I cannot thank St Mary’s Nantwich and their bell ringers enough.

“It is a testament to strong friendships and our local community that this has been able to happen today, and I am sure we will remember it for a very long time.”

Rachel simply added: “It was wonderful. I enjoyed every minute!”