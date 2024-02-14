Shine Bright Foundation donates £40k to breast cancer research

Crewe & Nantwich charity Shine Bright Foundation has donated £40,000 to breast cancer research.

The funds will go towards Breast CANcer Risk Assessment in Young women (BCAN-RAY) – a study led by Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust (MFT).

It is part of a collaboration with The Christie Hospital and The University of Manchester.

The contribution will help advancing understanding of breast cancer risk factors in young women and help save lives.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women worldwide and is the biggest killer of any condition in young women aged 30-50 years.

The BCAN-RAY study aims to shed light on the risk factors, such as breast density, genetics and lifestyle, that contributes to early onset breast cancer in women under the age of 40.

The study, which began in 2019 has made progress thanks to the organisations like Shine Bright Foundation, which previously donated £50,000.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “We have once again demonstrated our strong partnership with The Christie and their commitment to making a significant impact in the fight against breast cancer.

“Our donation will not only support the study itself, but also the talented researchers and professionals working tirelessly to find a cure for this devastating disease.

“We have been a strong advocate for early detection and have supported numerous people dealing with breast cancer through holistic treatments and offering giftbags.

“Our dedication to the cause has touched the lives of countless women and families affected with breast cancer, and our impact will continue to be felt for years to come.”