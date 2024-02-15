Charity events for Our Safe Haven kennels in Nantwich

Staff at Our Safe Haven kennels in Nantwich are staging two events to highlight their cause.

They will be taking part in the Dabbers Dash this Saturday February 17.

Participants can enjoying exercise and meet some dogs from the kennels as part of the sociable 5km walk/run around the Barony Park and along Sandford Road.

The event, organised by Paul McIntyre, starts at 9am. People and dogs of all fitness levels welcome.

And the kennels are also staging a Bingo Night on Saturday February 24 at Willaston Social Club.

The night of bingo, music, and prizes will be hosted by sassy local entertainer Rachael Starla.

Proceeds from ticket sales go to Our Safe Haven Kennels, to help raise funds for the dogs in care.

Tickets cost £15 per person, which includes a full night of bingo, with some fantastic prizes to be won.

Doors open at 7pm, with the first game starting around 7.30pm.

Tickets available here: https://pawprints-to-freedom-bingo-night.raisely.com/