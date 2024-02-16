‘Exceptional’ Leighton Hospital nurse scoops prestigious award

A Leighton Hospital nurse has received a prestigious award for her ‘exceptional’ work to help patients with diabetes.

Tracey Molyneux claimed the title of Advanced Clinical Practitioner of the Year for Cheshire and Merseyside.

In their nomination, colleagues highlighted many areas where Tracey has made a difference to diabetes services.

This includes:

– supporting young adults with type one diabetes who struggle to manage their condition

– a pilot programme which took diabetes care into nursing homes to ensure patients get the support they need

– her overall dedication to developing the inpatient diabetes services at Mid Cheshire Hospitals

Tracey started her career with Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust at Leighton Hospital in 2000 and completed her training in 2003.

She worked as a District Nurse, Practice Nurse and Nurse Manager in the community in the next 12 years.

In 2015, Tracey returned to Leighton Hospital as a trainee Advanced Clinical Practitioner, working with the acute medical team.

As a qualified Advanced Clinical Practitioner, Tracey helped to shape the Trust’s inpatient diabetes service.

In October 2022, she became one of the Trust’s first Consultant Advanced Clinical Practitioners.

And shortly after she was appointed specialty lead for the diabetes and endocrine service.

Following her success and contribution to diabetes care, Tshe received her honour from NHS Cheshire and Merseyside’s annual Advanced Practice Awards.

She collected the award during a celebration with colleagues at Leighton Hospital.

Tracey said: “I was honoured to be nominated and completely overwhelmed to win the award of Advanced Clinical Practitioner of the Year.

“I want to thank all the members of the diabetes specialist team for their dedication, commitment, and motivation in making my ever-evolving visions a reality. They truly make a difference in supporting people living with diabetes.”

Dr Douglas Robertson, Consultant Diabetologist and Endocrinologist at Mid Cheshire Hospitals, nominated Tracey for the award.

He said: “Tracey is an exceptional colleague with a balance of drive and the ability to engage and inspire others.

“She is a complete clinician, compassionate with patients, autonomous but flexible in her working practices, supportive and empowering of clinical colleagues and dogged in her pursuit of safety measures and the resources to make things happen not just at Mid Cheshire Hospitals, but across the integrated care system.”