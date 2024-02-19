New “end of life” £100,000 appeal launched at Leighton Hospital

A new appeal to raise £100,000 has been launched by Leighton Hospital’s Mid Cheshire Hospitals Charity.

The charity wants to raise funds to provide additional comforts and create better environments for patients coming to the end of their lives and for their loved ones.

The launch of the appeal coincides with the introduction of the SWAN model of End of Life and Bereavement Care.

This has been adopted by MCHFT to ensure people being cared for at the end of their life have the support and information needed while in hospital or while being cared for at home.

Several projects are underway including making improvements to spaces at the hospital where loved ones spend time together and ensuring there are enough sleeper chairs and rest and drink making facilities for loved ones.

The appeal will also fund smaller items such as comfort packs which include dental kits, deodorant wipes and body lotion for people who come into hospital unexpectedly to stay with a loved one.

Emma Robertson, head of MCH Charity, said: “One of the charity’s key aims is to improve experience for patients and their loved ones over and above what the NHS can provide, and we know this appeal will make a huge difference to many local people at a time when they need it most.

“Some of our plans need large sums of money to make happen, but we can also quickly make small, important changes as soon as money starts comes in.

“For example, £5 pays for an essentials pack for loved ones who come to hospital with a patient in an emergency and don’t want to leave them to go home.

“Around £15 will pay for memory making items and £1,500 will pay for a sleeper chair, which ensures that people can get some rest whilst staying next to their loved one.

“Bigger projects include creating a dedicated, calming outside space where people staying with their loved one can get some fresh air away from the ward, and refurbishing rooms where people spend time with their loved one after they have died.”

Liz Fullerton, Nurse Consultant within the Palliative Care Team, added: “Supporting patients who are at the end of their lives is an incredibly important part of the care provided in hospital.

“Important not just for patients but for their families and loved ones too.

“We are so pleased to be working with the Mid Cheshire Hospital Charity whilst they support clinical teams to further improve the way patients and their loved ones spend their last days together.”

To find out more about the appeal, make a donation or to sign up for an event visit the charity’s appeal webpage https://mchcharity.org/appeals/end-of-life-care-appeal/ or contact Mark Porter, MCH Charity Community Fundraiser [email protected] or call 01270 273248