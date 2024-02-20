Police appeal after armed robbery at Morrisons store in Crewe

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and video footage after men armed with a weapon robbed a convenience store in Crewe.

Two men entered the Morrisons Daily store on Gainsborough Road, Crewe, with a weapon at around 9.25pm on Sunday (February 18).

The men proceeded to steal cash and cigarettes before making off.

Cheshire Police say inquiries are ongoing and officers are keen to hear from anyone with any information that may aid the investigation.

Detective Sergeant Laura Fox, of CID Reactive, East, said: “Enquiries in relation to this incident are in the early stages and we are doing all we can to identify the people responsible.

“As part of our investigation I’m keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and believes that they may have seen anything suspicious.

“I’d also ask residents in the area to check their CCTV or video doorbell footage to see if they have anything which may aid our investigation.

“The same goes for any motorists with any dashcam footage.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cheshire police on 101, or visit the website, quoting IML 1759984.