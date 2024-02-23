How 5G will boost your mobile experience

If you’re in a major town or city in the UK, there’s a good chance that you’re already reaping the benefits of 5G.

With the technology reaching our shores in late 2018, mobile phone networks have raced to be the ones that offer the best coverage.

For those in Nantwich, it’s a bit of a mixed bag. There are still plenty of postcodes where 5G hasn’t quite landed.

If that sounds like your area, here’s a look at what you’ve got to look forward to.

First Things First – What Even is 5G?

On the simplest level, 5G is the 5th generation of the technology we rely on for mobile data.

By using mobile data, we’re able to access the internet via our smartphones without the need to use wires or a dongle.

The idea is that no matter where you are, you can get online using mobile data, and 5G is here to make that experience a better one.

This 5G technology isn’t here to do away with 4G. Instead, it exists to add something extra that allows you to get online with speed.

Within areas already using 5G, reports tell us that the speed has increased between 10 and 20 times. This leads to an entirely new mobile experience.

The Benefits of 5G

So, we’ve already seen that 5G is all about speed, but just how fast is it and what are the benefits?

Well, there are areas in the UK that enjoy speeds of up to 400 megabits per second (Mbps).

Given that the typical broadband connection only offers 73Mbps, you can see how impressive this is.

What does that mean for real-world benefits? Imagine playing your favourite online games via your mobile.

When it comes to exploring online casino games, nothing is more frustrating than a lagging connection that takes forever to load.

Not only is it frustrating, but if it drops out completely, it can cause a host of other issues.

With 5G, you can enjoy the likes of Megaways slots, blackjack, roulette and any other casino game with lightning speeds.

Your games load in an instant, and the experience is truly outstanding.

Of course, there’s more to 5G to than online gaming. The speeds on offer mean that you can stream films on the go with no fear of buffering.

In fact, it’s more than possible that streaming a film via your mobile will be more reliable than via your broadband.

Even when it comes to general browsing, gone are the days of waiting an age for images to load and you can be sure that you can access you favourite sites at speed.

Of course, it’s not just gaming that sees benefits from the speed offered by 5G. Take a look at streaming music or even movies.

These can be enjoyed with no interruption and buffering becomes an issue of the past.

How Can I Get 5G?

We understand if you’re impressed with what 5G has to offer, but how can you actually get it?

Well, firstly you need to check your Nantwich postcode and ensure that you have coverage.

Then, you’ll need to go ahead and look at upgrading your mobile to one that is 5G-ready.

The good news is that the majority of networks are now 5G ready, so you’ll have plenty of choices when it comes to signing up.

By getting onboard with 5G, you’ll have an enhanced mobile experience with super-fast speeds all at the same price as your current 4G connection.