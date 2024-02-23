The Studio in Nantwich to host fundraising festival concerts

The Studio nightclub in Nantwich are to stage two charity fundraising concerts during the Nantwich Jazz, Blues & Music Festival, writes Jonathan White.

The two concerts will take place in their Bank Stage covered marquee on Bowers Row car park on the Thursday and Friday (March 28-29) of the festival.

Nantwich Jazz festival runs from March 28 to April 1 over Easter weekend, with a range of venues staging live shows

Entry to venues around the town are payable via a wristband, with separate ticket sales for the headline shows.

On Easter Thursday 28th March, The Bank Stage has a performance from ‘Ultra 90s vs 2000s’ – a celebration of dance anthems from the 90s and 00s.

Doors open at 8pm and entry if free with donations to The Christie. The performance will be followed by an After Party inside The Studio in its RETRO room until late.

Then on Good Friday 29th March, The Bank Stage will have a performance from Queen tribute ‘QE2’. Doors open at 3:30pm with three support acts.

Entry is again by donation for The Christie. Performance followed by an After Party inside The Studio in its RETRO room until late.

The Bank Stage also has wristband-entry events on Friday (4pm Baxter, 6pm Acrylic, 8pm The Alice Band); on Easter Saturday (2pm Teachers Pet, 4pm Beardsmith, 6pm Stepping Lane, 8pm Chasing the Fall, 10pm Shakermaker) and Easter Sunday (2pm Vox Americana, 4pm Wayne & the Hairy Peaches, 6pm Tokyo Misfires, 8pm The Review, 10pm The Hustle).

The Studio is also hosting bands inside their Castle Street nightclub on Saturday (3pm Malpractice, 5pm Monkey Finger, 7pm The Vans) and Sunday (3pm Glen Darren & the Krewkatz, 5pm The V, 7pm Rachel Shenton Clubland Anthems).

All gigs include a free after party into the RETRO Party Room all night for over 30s, playing your favourite tunes from the decades.

RETRO room is open from 10pm until late on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 8pm until late.

Nigel Woodhouse, director of operations at The Studio, said: “The Easter Music Festival is our favourite Nantwich event as the amount and choice of Live Music is fantastic.

“So many businesses work together to help fill the town for the weekend to benefit all licensed premises and many more local businesses.

“As usual The Bank Stage is holding two massive events.

“On Easter Thursday we have THE ‘Ultra 90s Vs 2000s’ EXPERIENCE – Live Dance Anthems! A show like no other.

“They fill venues up and down the country and we are very lucky to have them doing the opening festival charity gig with donations to The Christie on the door.

“On Good Friday we have QE2 – a tribute to Queen who have packed out The Bank Stage year on year.

“Join us for a night of musical magic as we pay homage to the legendary rock band Queen. Again, this is a charity gig with donations to The Christie on the door.

“We are really looking forward to this year, we have 23 live acts and too many DJ sets to count over the Easter weekend.”

For further information visit: https://www.facebook.com/thebankstage