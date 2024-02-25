7 hours ago
Fire crews tackle chimney blaze at house in Burland

in Burland & Faddiley / Village News February 25, 2024
flat fire - Nantwich Fire Station - August 2020 (3) (1)

Fire crews were called to tackle a fire at a house in Burland near Nantwich.

The fire started in the chimney of the property on Shores Lane in the early hours of Friday (February 23).

One fire engine and a specialist rescue vehicle were sent to the scene from Nantwich.

Firefighters used a ladder and a firefighter wearing height safety equipment accessed the roof to fight the fire from above using a hose reel.

A thermal imaging camera was used to check the cavity for hot spots of fire before the crews left.

There have been no reports of injuries.

