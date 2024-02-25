Next Dabbers Dash to mark Women’s History Month

The next Dabbers Dash event in Nantwich will mark Women’s History Month, writes Jonathan White.

The popular free event sees scores of participants walking, running and cycling around Barony Park and Sandford Road in Nantwich on the third Saturday of each month.

The latest one held last week celebrated the work done by animal charity “Pawprints to Freedom“.

There were just over 50 two-legged participants including families with buggies, dog walkers, canicross and kids on scooters.

There was a two-week long collection of unwanted dog items and enough was collected to fill a large car boot!

Dabbers Dash was founded by Paul McIntyre from Nantwich as a virtual Parkrun opportunity, with the aim of showing Cheshire East Council that the park needs a perimeter path.

Paul said: “Thank you to all who came and participated in February’s Dabbers Dash.

“It’s the two-year anniversary and what better way to celebrate than to raise awareness of its benefit to another user group – the dog community of Nantwich.

“Thank you to Victoria Pombeiro of Pawprints to Freedom – Our Safe Haven Kennels, Cheshire for coming all the way from Cornwall to represent her charity and bring the dogs from the shelter to the people.

“I had the pleasure to jog and walk with Gabriel and I really wish someone will give him a home.

“After the Dash I took him to the Nantwich coffee bars where he enjoyed socialising with locals and being a fantastic ambassador for his charity.”

The next Dabbers Dash is on Saturday March 16, starting at 9am, and will mark Women’s History Month which highlights the contributions of women to events in history and contemporary society.

So organisers have teamed up with local charity Alpha Omega WPS Foundation, founded by Amaka Lawton in 2021 to involve, educate and assist women in local communities to achieve peace and security.

They also run projects such as Street Angels with volunteers working late-night to help young people who may find themselves worse for wear after a night out or facing distressing situations such as separation from friends or loss of belongings.

Street Angels wear hi-viz vests and are equipped with backpacks containing equipment such as first aid equipment, water, flip-flops, and thermal blankets.

Street Angels are appealing for more people to come forward and volunteer for the project, which proved a big success over the Christmas and New Year period.

For information on becoming a Nantwich Street Angel volunteer call Alpha Omega WPS Foundation on 01270 303187 or email [email protected]

For further information on the Dabbers Dash, join the Facebook group.