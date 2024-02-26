Nantwich Camera Club photographic exhibition opens at museum

A photographic exhibition featuring work by members of Nantwich Camera Club has opened at Nantwich Museum running until Saturday April 27.

It is a welcome return to the museum of a popular exhibition, which is always well received attracting visitors from throughout the region.

A range of inspiring subjects are featured, including stunning print and projected images.

Many of the prints will be available for sale.

The Camera Club was formed in 1981 to promote the hobby of photography and provide a chance for members to develop skills in a social environment and enjoy the art of photography.

The club is affiliated to The Lancashire and Cheshire Photographic Union and The Photographic Alliance of Great Britain, and its work regularly features in area and national competitions.

It hosts a range of club activities including lectures, demonstrations, practical events and competitions.

The first club exhibition was held at Nantwich Library in 1983 and the first exhibition at the museum in 2002.

The museum is open from 10am-4pm, Tuesday to Saturday.

Entry is free unless otherwise indicated.

For further information contact: Nantwich Museum on [email protected] or call 01270 627104.