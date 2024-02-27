3 hours ago
Police hunt for armed robber who targeted Crewe store

appeal - man with serious injuries - police tape by jayneandd

Detectives hunting an armed robber who targeted a Crewe convenience store are appealing for witnesses and video footage.

The robbery happened when a man wielding a bat entered the Morrisons Daily store on West Street.

He stole a quantity of cash and escaped. It happened at around 9.10pm last night (Monday 26 February).

Police say inquiries are ongoing and officers are keen to hear from anyone with any information that may aid the investigation.

Detective Inspector Simon Mills, of CID Proactive and Crime Hub East, said: “Enquiries in relation to this incident are in the early stages and we are doing all we can to identify the people responsible.

“As part of our investigation I’m keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and believes that they may have seen anything suspicious.

“I’d also ask residents in the area to check their CCTV or video doorbell footage to see if they have anything which may aid our investigation.

“The same goes for any motorists with any dashcam footage.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cheshire police on 101, or visit the website, quoting IML-1765608.

